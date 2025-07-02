Deal for £9m Telford warehouse named among biggest in West Midlands

In May, Telford electricals firm Hager announced it would be expanding into brand new 107,000 square foot warehouse in Hortonwood as part of an ongoing growth strategy.

The firm, which has been based in Telford since 1991, said the move would provide it with a "modern, purpose-built space that meets its growing operational needs" - while also announcing plans to relocate its logistics hub to the new building as part of the deal.

Now lettings industry publication CoStar, which holds awards to spotlight the biggest commercial property transactions each quarter, says the deal represents one of the biggest in the West Midlands this year.

Hortonwood 45, built by Morris Property, has been leased to Telford firm Hager (Morris)

Matthew Tilt of Harris Lamb’s Telford office, who oversaw the deal, says the firm is "delighted" with the accolade, describing the warehouse as a "key development" for the Hortwonwood area of Telford.

“This is a major letting for Telford and ourselves and Morris Property are delighted that it has been acknowledged by the market as a key transaction for 2025," he said.

"The letting of Hortonwood 45 upon Practical Completion of the speculative build is testament to the strong industrial occupier market in Telford and reward for the confidence shown by Morris Property in delivering a high-quality building of scale.

“Morris have worked closely with Hager to incorporate their requirements into the build and Harris Lamb are delighted to have played our part in letting this successful development.”

Matthew Tilt of Harris Lamb with Liz Lowe, James West, Steve Flavell, Dave Fletcher and Alex Morris of Morris Property at the Hortonwood45 site. The 107,000 square foot new warehouse was let to Hager in May.

The 11-acre warehouse site was built speculatively by Shrewsbury developer Morris Property with a project cost of £9 million, the 12th build project from the company in the Hortonwood and Hortonwood West areas.

Liz Lowe, Morris Property Head of Development said: “We designed Hortonwood 45 with logistics and distribution in mind, incorporating features such as a suitable eaves height to accommodate high-bay racking, eight dock-levellers, and two level-access loading doors, as well as ample parking and strong sustainability credentials with a BREEAM target of ‘Very Good’.

"We are thrilled that this opportunity has drawn such attention and are delighted to welcome Hager to the site. We look forward to continuing our investment in Telford’s growth and regeneration.”