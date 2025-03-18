Telford band on 'unbelievable' performance with Teddy Swims and first single release this Spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Callum & The Pookies will be releasing their first single as a band this April. Named Pretend, the upbeat song is designed for the summer and has been completely written, produced and recorded by the six-piece.

It’s been long in the making, lead singer Callum Doignie told the Shropshire Star.

Callum & The Pookies are releasing their first single this April. Pictured is Callum Doignie, Voice UK 2023 finalist, with his band of Aaron, Billy, Haydn, Jake and Rob. Photo: Krisography Lens Jedi

The singing builder, who reached the finals of ITV's hit show The Voice as part of Sir Tom Jones’ team in 2023, said: “Since I came off The Voice, I've wanted to do original music.

“Getting the band together around June last year, it was more about playing with them and being able to start being creative.

“We came together and started writing songs.”

Callum, who is originally from Wellington, said: “I love performing but I want to perform my own songs now.

“I want something online that people can refer to me to - especially with my band, what we've written and the effort and time, the love and care we have put into it.

“All the evenings that we're not working our full time jobs, we're either practicing together, writing or recording.

“We record everything at my house. I built my own studio. I don't necessarily know how to use everything in it yet.