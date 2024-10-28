Telford shoplifter stole £400 of stock from HMV, Next and The Entertainer
A shoplifter stole more than £400 worth of stock from HMV, Next and a toy shop in Telford.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kulveer Chopra, aged 42, targeted HMV and The Entertainer in Telford Centre shopping mall and Next at Forge Retail Park.
He stole a power bank, two sets of lighting and other items totalling £411.48 in four separate thefts, which took place in August and October of this year.