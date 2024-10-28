Telford shoplifter stole £400 of stock from HMV, Next and The Entertainer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kulveer Chopra, aged 42, targeted HMV and The Entertainer in Telford Centre shopping mall and Next at Forge Retail Park.

He stole a power bank, two sets of lighting and other items totalling £411.48 in four separate thefts, which took place in August and October of this year.