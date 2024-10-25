Telford puppy farmer 'absent from the system' for three years for cruelty to 55 dogs to finally face justice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Luke Raymond Gillman, 31, previously of Arleston Brook, Telford failed to show up for his trial at Telford Magistrates Court in August 2021 after being charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

Three of the charges related to causing unnecessary suffering to separate dogs between October 23, 2018, and November 20, 2018, at Arleston Brook.

He was also convicted of a charge of 'failing to ensure the needs of 55 dogs and puppies were met' by providing a 'suitable environment', and another of 'failing to establish a full and effective biosecurity disease control programme including the identification and treatment of ill health'.

Two co-defendants from Manchester were handed suspended sentences, while a warrant was issued for Gillman's arrest after he was convicted in his absence.