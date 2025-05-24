'We're making half-term escapism more affordable' - Shropshire farm offers free entry to all for May half-term week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Frankly Farm Tours in Broseley is making admission free to all visitors until Monday, June 2, to help families and individuals amid increasing pressure on budgets.

Visitors can meet alpacas, quessants (the smallest sheep breed in the world) other rare sheep breeds and Dexter Cattle (the smallest cows in Europe) as well as ducks, chickens and Jeffery the llama, the farm's newest resident who started life at Cannon Hall Farm in Yorkshire, known for its TV appearances.

Frankly Farm Tours first opened as a visitor attraction in April 2022, branded as Frankly Alpacas and starting with a single field where visitors could meet nine alpacas for private meet and greets.

Since then, owners John and Natalie Franklin-Hackett have built up the business to become one of Shropshire's up-and-coming visitor attractions, attracting more than 7,000 visitors since opening.

Co-owner John said: “With half-term approaching we’re conscious that many people, especially families, will be looking for affordable places to visit. We want to give as many as possible the opportunity to meet our beautiful animals and enjoy our wonderful location. As many households are facing increased costs, we realised that we are uniquely placed to make half-term escapism more affordable.

"By offering free entry, we have removed a potential barrier to a great morning or afternoon out and we hope that many people will enjoy a visit to Frankly Farm Tours as a result.”

The farm, located at Caughley Farm, Pound Lane, has an enclosed layout centred around a traditional courtyard and it offers free parking, with animal feed available to buy and the recently-opened Farmyard Café serves drinks and snacks including barista-quality coffee from Shrewsbury-based Iron & Fire Coffee and premium ice cream from Shropshire suppliers Winsbury Dairy.

Top reviews have led to the farm winning TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice awards in 2023 and 2024. It was also awarded the winner’s trophy in the social and environmental impact category of the 2024 Good2Great Start-Up Awards.

Following expansion and a rebrand as the start of 2024, the farm now offers cow cuddling with the smallest breed of cattle in Europe and sheep trekking with the world's smallest sheep, as well as the alpaca meet and greets that started the journey in 2022.

The conversion of a barn into an indoor function space has also allowed the business to host parties and events; and Natalie, a former assistant headteacher, has launched an educational offer for schools plus a home-school programme.