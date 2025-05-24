'Pay up your drug money or face five months in jail' Telford cannabis farmer told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Altin Nela was caught trying to escape into the house next door when officers raided the property at Greenfields in Oakengates at 6am on May 23 last year.

They discovered 99 cannabis plants across four of the five rooms in the house and £876.77 in cash.

When they took Nela's phone, car and house keys they found another £4,005 in the vehicle. The drugs were said to have been worth up to £85,000.