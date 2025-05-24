'Pay up your drug money or face five months in jail' Telford cannabis farmer told
A cannabis farmer has been told he has three months to pay back some of his ill-gotten gains or face five months in jail.
Altin Nela was caught trying to escape into the house next door when officers raided the property at Greenfields in Oakengates at 6am on May 23 last year.
They discovered 99 cannabis plants across four of the five rooms in the house and £876.77 in cash.
When they took Nela's phone, car and house keys they found another £4,005 in the vehicle. The drugs were said to have been worth up to £85,000.