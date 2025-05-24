'I am not hiding anything' woman accused of murdering husband at her home in Newport tells jury
A woman accused of killing her former husband and then telling 999 operators he had hanged himself has told a jury that she is "not hiding anything".
Amy Pugh, aged 34 and of Wolverhampton, is accused of murdering her husband, Kyle Pugh, who was 29, in 2022.
Mr Pugh was found at Amy Pugh's former home in Aston Drive, Newport.
She claims he had hanged himself at her back door after a row.
Previously, she told the jury how she lost her composure in an argument about his girlfriend’s alleged pregnancy before she found him “swollen” and looking “purply” at her back door.
She told 999 operators that she had discovered her husband hanging by his belt.
On Friday (May 23), defence barrister Mr Sam Robinson KC asked his client why she took so long to call 999 upon discovering Mr Pugh.