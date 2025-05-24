Firefighters' time wasted in Telford after 'malicious' house fire hoax call and youths setting off alarms at shopping centre car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews were called to Southwater multi-storey car park next to the Telford Centre shopping mall yesterday evening (Friday, May 23) at around 6.23pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said youths had “deliberately” set off break glass points.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central and crews were stood down at 6.35pm.

Later in the evening, crews were called to Kestrel Court in Leegomery, Telford after reports of a house fire.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Wellington at around 9.21pm, but there was no fire at the property, with crews deeming it a “malicious” call.

Firefighters left the scene at 9.40pm.