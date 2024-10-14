Shropshire Star
Telford office building set to be altered before HMRC staff move in

The building which has housed the Land Registry in Telford is subject of plans for alterations – ready for its new HMRC tenants.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

The details are revealed in a planning application submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, and come after HMRC announced it would be safeguarding 1,000 jobs in the borough by re-locating to the site.

The organisation has been based at Telford Plaza on Ironmasters Way but is moving to the government-owned Parkside Court on Hall Park Way.

The application proposes various building and landscaping works and says the development is “required to meet HMRC’s occupation requirements”.

The plans include a number of alterations, including the replacement of all glazing, new portal doors to the entrance, and a new pass door, along with a host of other measures.

The application states: “Originally constructed in the early 1990s, the site comprises various structures that have since undergone changes. As part of the proposals, the gym will be repurposed to be a cycle storage and shower facility, the restaurant building is to be a meeting suite, and the boiler room will be the utilities building.”

A decision on the proposals will be made at a later date.

