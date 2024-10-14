Telford office building set to be altered before HMRC staff move in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The details are revealed in a planning application submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, and come after HMRC announced it would be safeguarding 1,000 jobs in the borough by re-locating to the site.

The organisation has been based at Telford Plaza on Ironmasters Way but is moving to the government-owned Parkside Court on Hall Park Way.

The application proposes various building and landscaping works and says the development is “required to meet HMRC’s occupation requirements”.

The plans include a number of alterations, including the replacement of all glazing, new portal doors to the entrance, and a new pass door, along with a host of other measures.

The application states: “Originally constructed in the early 1990s, the site comprises various structures that have since undergone changes. As part of the proposals, the gym will be repurposed to be a cycle storage and shower facility, the restaurant building is to be a meeting suite, and the boiler room will be the utilities building.”

A decision on the proposals will be made at a later date.

Meanwhile Shropshire Council is being asked to consider a proposal to build a replacement bungalow at The Cottage, Purslow Hall, Purslow, following the demolition of an existing bungalow.

The authority has also been asked to decide on plans for a single storey rear extension, replacement front door, and

fencing, at The Coach House, Severn Lodge, on Hunter Street in Shrewsbury.

A proposal is also set to be considered for a replacement sash window to the rear of the property on the ground floor at 1 College Street in Ludlow.

A decision is also required for a self-build dwelling and conversion of former grain store to provide ancillary accommodation following demolition of an agricultural building at The Stackyard Hatton Barns at High Hatton.