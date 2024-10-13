Emergency services called after car reverses into Telford house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Griffins Wood Close in Lightmoor, Telford, after a car reversed into a property.

One fire crew was sent to the scene from Telford Central at around 1.50pm. The team at the incident reported that no one was injured in the incident.

Griffins Wood Close in Lightmoor, Telford. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "One car reversed into property. No persons trapped or injured. Inspection carried out and advice given to occupier."

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 2.23pm.