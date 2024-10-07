Royal visit will provide showcase for county developments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Friday will see the Princess Royal visiting Telford.

Shropshire's Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner, said the visit will include the official opening of The Quad at Telford's Station Quarter, before attending the Criminal Justice Service, in her role as patron of YSS – formerly known as Youth Support Services.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “It is wonderful to once again welcome Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal back to Shropshire.

"It will be a very busy day but will showcase the developments that are taking place in our county."

The first part of the visit, at The Quad, will see Her Royal Highness greeted by a delegation of the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Shaun Davies MP for Telford, Ian Preece – Mayor of Telford, Councillor Lee Carter – Leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, and Professor Ken Sloan – Vice Chancellor of Harper Adams University.

The Princess Royal will be invited to tour the Quad building’s first three floors, housing Telford College – maths and digital departments, Harper Adams University, and Telford & Wrekin Council.

She will then unveil a plaque commemorating the opening of the building.

The visit to the Criminal Justice Service at Telford will see the Princess Royal meet staff, volunteers, service users and stakeholders involved in the various criminal justice services.

She will also hear about the difference their innovative behavioural change road safety project (MORSE) is making to reducing deaths on local roads and contributing to reducing re-offending.