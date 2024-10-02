'We have a high street' – one parish council investigating whether it can upgrade to 'town council' status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to the 2021 UK census, the parish of Hadley & Leegomery has a population of 16,188. That is more than Newport, Madeley and Great Dawley.

However, unlike its contemporaries, Hadley & Leegomery has a parish rather than a town council.

At Tuesday night’s parish council meeting, members discussed whether they should look to change the council’s status.

“It’s a very large area and we have a high street,” said Councillor Eileen Callear, the chair of the parish council.

“There is no strict criteria around becoming a town council, so we wondered what members thought about the possibility of trying to change the status from parish to town council.”

Jane Lees, the parish council clerk, added that, while there is no real difference between parish and town councils, the latter ‘adds more clout’.

“I think we really deserve to be a town,” she said.