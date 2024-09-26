Shropshire Star
Telford bed and breakfast guest house up for sale as current owners head into retirement

A bed and breakfast has been put on the market due to its current owners retiring, offering a fantastic business opportunity for Shropshire residents.

By Luke Powell
Published

Stone House on Shifnal Road, Telford, has been listed for £795,000 on Purplebricks and is a nine-bedroom property.

Key features of the bed and breakfast include there being an ideal family home in a stunning countryside location and with a large garden, as well as a great business opportunity that is close to Telford Central station and offering off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

Stone House in Telford, picture: Purplebricks

The bed and breakfast boasts two annexe buildings as well as the large detached property which provide further accommodation.

Stone House has been run as a guest house by its current owners for more than 20 years, but the listing states that they are now looking to retire.

Outbuildings and gardens at Stone House, picture: Purplebricks

The bed and breakfast has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor and is stated as the #1 guest house of eight in Telford. On Stone House's tariff section of the website, a single room is stated to cost £60, a double/twin room is priced at £80, and a family room is £90.

Purplebricks says: "There is also potential for Stone House to be utilised as an Airbnb and it would lend itself well for multi- generational living. It would also be ideal for a large family."

Dining space, picture: Purplebricks

The house comprises an entrance porch, a living room, dining room, kitchen with utility room and a pantry, a large double bedroom with an en-suite as well as a conservatory.

Stairs lead down into a cellar, while on the first floor are three double bedrooms, all with en-suites.

A bedroom at the bed and breakfast in Telford, picture: Purplebricks

Beyond the house is two detached annexes offering further accommodation. One of the annexes comprises three double bedrooms plus three en-suites.

A bathroom at the guest house, picture: Purplebricks

Meanwhile, the second annexe boasts a living room, conservatory, kitchen and a further two bedrooms - both with en-suites. The second annexe features a connecting corridor between the two bedrooms, and the listing says this "could be useful for carers to look after somebody with additional needs".

A bedroom at the bed and breakfast in Telford, picture: Purplebricks

The listing adds: "The second bedroom and large en-suite have been designed to be disabled friendly."

A bedroom at the bed and breakfast in Telford, picture: Purplebricks

To the rear of the property is a large lawned garden with trees and shrubs surrounding the perimeter. There is also a paved patio area with a covered deck that is ideal for outdoor furniture.

A bedroom at the bed and breakfast in Telford, picture: Purplebricks

The property also features plenty of off-road parking behind double gates.

Outbuildings and gardens at Stone House, picture: Purplebricks

Further information on the property can be found on Purplebricks at: https://www.Purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/9-bedroom-detached-house-telford-1680128

