Need to learn how to send an e-mail, shop online or use the internet safely – free courses will show how

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed a series of events, for people of all ages, after the success of previous sessions for the over 65s.

The sessions are at locations around Telford and Wrekin including community venues and libraries,

The events are aimed at helping with basic and essential digital skills, including using a digital device to safely access the internet, send emails, shop online, access public services or keep in touch with family and friends.

Councillor Zona Hannington, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, said: “As society increasingly moves online, the ability to navigate digital platforms has become crucial. However, many residents may find themselves at a disadvantage due to a lack of access, skills, or understanding of digital technologies. These free drop-in sessions aim to address these challenges by offering tailored support to help individuals confidently engage with the digital world.

“It’s essential that everyone has the opportunity to develop their digital skills and confidence, so our Digital Skills drop-in sessions, delivered by staff and volunteers, are a vital step towards ensuring that no one in our community is left behind."

There are a total of six drop-in sessions held around the borough each week.

On Tuesday mornings a session takes place between 9.30am and 11.30am at Holy Trinity Church in Wrockwardine Wood.

On Tuesday afternoons between 12.30pm and 2.30pm a session is held at Donnington and Muxton Community Library.

Wednesday mornings, from 10am to 12 noon, Southwater Library in Telford town centre hosts a session, before a second Wednesday session from 12.45pm to 2.45pm at Lawley Bank Court in Lawley.

On Thursday mornings between 9.30am and 11.30am the Wrekin Housing Group Hub in Stirchley hosts a session, before an afternoon drop-in from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Wellington Library.

There’s no need to book in advance.