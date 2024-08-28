Luxury home and body brand opening new store at Telford Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Specialist luxury home and body cosmetic brand Rituals, will be opening at the shopping centre on September 28.

A statement from the centre said: "Inspired by the wisdom and traditions of ancient cultures, Rituals is the next exciting brand to join the new line up of stores at Telford Centre.

"Bringing their extensive collection of luxurious yet affordable home and body cosmetics, designed to enhance your life by using unique signature fragrances that are carefully designed and composed by the world’s finest perfumers.

"The brand new store is due to open on September 28 with some unmissable offers available for the first week of opening, while stocks last."

The offers include exclusive goodie bags for the first 50 customers to make a purchase on Saturday, September 28, an exclusive offer on Rituals' best selling foaming shower gels at £7.50 each – usually £9.90, and customers who spend £45 or more will be gifted Rituals mini fragrance sticks to enjoy.

Glynn Morrow, Centre Manager at Telford Centre said they were thrilled to be adding the brand to the centre's line-up.

He said: “Rituals is a wonderful brand to join us at Telford Centre, it complements our existing offer beautifully while also bringing something unique for customers to enjoy.

"We’re very much looking forward to the new store opening on September 28.

"Rituals join a recent line up of new openings here at the centre including Lovisa, Sostrene Grene, Grape Tree and Umami and we have more new names still to come.”

For further details visit www.telfordcentre.com.