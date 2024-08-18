Pictures show remains of decapitated traffic lights lying strewn on ground close to pedestrian crossing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Images of the decapitated traffic lights have been sent to the Shropshire Star showing the lighting column has been thrown clean out of the ground by the force of an impact.

The column is some distance away from the pedestrian crossing on the Priorslee Road A464 eastbound near Telford Services Island.

The column is badly dented but had a cable still linked to the bottom of the column and where it used to be fixed in the ground.

The aftermath of an incident at the Telford Services Island off the M54

Other debris, including the decapitated traffic light shields, were seen all over the area near the crossing point.

A worker at the scene told the Shropshire Star that he did not know what had happened. Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service had no information about the incident which caused the damage.