Everything you need to know about Newport's St George's Day celebrations this weekend

Preparations are underway for the annual St George’s day celebration in Newport, set to take place this Saturday, April 26.

The day is always celebrated with particular vigour in Newport, with hundreds of residents and visitors flocking to the town centre to take part.

Jugglers, buskers, morris dancers and street performers are set to provide a few hours of entertainment in the annual celebration that has been described by organisers as "the perfect picturesque English village event".

As well as spicy dragon sausages, street entertainers and a procession involving George and the dragon, tradition dictates over a month of fundraising in the lead-up to the big day.

For the last few weeks, red buckets have been placed in venues around the town, with residents encouraged to throw in spare change in a bid to hit a target of £1,500.

St George's Day in Newport last year

The scheme was inspired by the historic 'mile of pennies', a convention that would see pennies lined back-to-back for a mile throughout the town.

In the past, donations have helped fund Newport's X-ray appeal, the foodbank, and some of the town's children's clubs.

Newport Councillor, Peter Scott, was one of the masterminds behind the celebration's inception, which has raised tens of thousands of pounds for local charities over the last 15 years.

He said: "Over the last 15 years the event has created a lot of fun and raised over £20,000 for local charities.

"Our buckets are out there to receive your donations and we will be going round the pubs again this Friday night. Please help us to hit our target of £1500.

"We look forward to our annual event on Saturday. It will put a smile on your face, so come on down and help us keep the legend of St George alive."

The event will begin on Saturday at 9.30am, the procession - which will be followed by the dragon slaying - will take place from 12pm.

As in previous years, a temporary traffic restriction will be in place along High Street, Upper Bar, Stafford Street and St Marys Street, Newport between 12pm and 1pm to allow the procession to move safely through the town.