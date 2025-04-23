TikTok star Sophie Tea visits Telford to spruce up £10 cabinet in Wolves colours for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Artist Sophie Tea visited the British Heart Foundation Home and Fashion Store in Southwater, central Telford, last week.

With a huge following across all major social media channels, including 1.2m on TikTok and more than a million on Instagram under the handle sophieteaart, Sophie is famed for her creative skills - and for raising money for the charities she visits.

Each week, the TikTok celebrity visits a random charity shop to buy an item, paint it and then bring it back to the venue.

A call-out on social media to her millions of followers means dozens of people from the local area - and sometimes beyond - make the journey at the end of the shop’s trading day for a chance to win the item in a raffle.

This week, her visit to Telford amassed more than 4.9m views with 420k likes on TikTok and saw her paint a very large brown cabinet after purchasing it for just £10.

It was a little too big to take away and return so she requested to paint it on the shop floor.

The British Heart Foundation megastore in Southwater. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

After one person suggested Sophie paint the cabinet in the colours of Birmingham City, she said she “suddenly got very protective of [her] dad” so she decided to paint the brown case in the old gold of Wolverhampton Wanderers - the team her dad supports.

And as she whipped out her colour paints and big brushes, a crowd of people formed around her station, eagerly waiting for the artist to finish her floral piece.

In the raffle, a young kid in a Manchester United shirt won the cabinet and enthusiastically said it would now live in his reading room.

Staying long past the shop’s opening hours, Sophie stood outside to paint other items people purchased from the charity shop, which generated a huge amount for the British Heart Foundation.