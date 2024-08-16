The Full Monty celebrates another successful show and is on the lookout for a new recruit

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Organisers say they raised more than £1,600 through the region's cheeky fundraiser that was held at Casey's Cordingley Hall on Friday, August 2.

All proceeds from this year's event have been split between three charities - SSAFA, Diabetes UK, and Adoption Matters.

The group also had some calendars made this year from a photo shoot of both the men and women involved to spread body positivity. After some editing, local business N W Print based in Trench produced the calendars that members sold on the night, and some are still available to purchase for £10.

After another successful show, member Rob Housden has decided to 'hang up this thongs', and so the group are searching for a new recruit.

The full monty crew 2024

"He's hung up his thongs so we will be recruiting for a new member next year," said host, seamstress, and 'Mum' of the group Wendy Richards, who thoroughly enjoyed the event.

"The night went amazing. I think it went smoother and a lot better than last year, we all knew what we were doing a bit better this year.

"We got great feedback on the night of how wonderful they thought it was that the men and the women did the calendars together."

The Full Monty is looking at a potential move to Shrewsbury's Buttermarket next year as they seek to make the event bigger than before.

Wendy added: "We're hoping to do bigger and better, we've been talking about doing it in the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury.

"We're all going there as a team hopefully in a few weeks to look at the venue, speak to the owners and get the ball rolling ready for August next year."

Organiser and Full Monty crew member, Jay Gough said: "It went well, I think we raised more than £1,600 in total that will be split between the three charities

"We were hoping to sell more tickets but considering how many we did sell it went very well.

"The atmosphere was great, people were lovely and we all had a great night. The routine went well and we couldn't be happier."

And, despite fellow member Rob 'hanging up his thongs', Jay insisted: "I'm not going anywhere."