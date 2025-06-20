MP meets minister as plans for new Shrewsbury rail services remain on track

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Julia Buckley put the case for a direct rail service between Shrewsbury and London directly to the Prime Minister during Prime Minister’s Questions last month.

The Prime Minister responded positively, promising to arrange a meeting between Mrs Buckley and the Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, to discuss the plans in detail.

Mrs Buckley, who assembled a cross-party group of neighbouring MPs to join her at the meeting, including North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, again reiterated her support for the application highlighting that the campaign had moved beyond party politics.

"I felt it was important to make sure a wide range of voices were heard," said Mrs Buckley. "This line will benefit all constituencies along the proposed route and I believe a non-party political coalition of support will help make that happen.

Those now backing the plans include Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, North Shropshire’s Helen Morgan and, most recently, Telford’s Labour MP Shaun Davies. Mrs Buckley has also worked closely with and secured the support of Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, the Shrewsbury BID, the Chamber of Commerce and the Minister for Transport.

She has also engaged directly with hundreds of residents who have now submitted representations to the Office of Rail and Road, the independent regulator responsible for the final decision.

The MP added: "This is not about politics for me, it is about delivering for the residents of Shrewsbury."

While Network Rail remains the chief objector to the bid, citing concerns about timetabling and traffic pressures on the West Coast Mainline, scrutiny is now growing over some of the other objections included within their final submission. One such example involved safety concerns at the Chirk level crossing where, following a letter organised by Mrs Buckley and cosigned by a number of other MPs, Network Rail subsequently committed to delivering the necessary improvements by December of this year.

The meeting with Lord Hendy was described by attendees as positive and productive.