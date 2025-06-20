Police appeal after off-road bike photographed being ridden around Telford neighbourhood
Police have shared an image of an off-road bike being ridden in Telford in a bid to track down the offender.
Officers are appealing for information about the use or storage of off-road bikes after one was captured being ridden along Burford in Brookside.
PCSO Demmi Ramsden added that a green quad bike was sighted on Birchmore in the neighbourhood.
West Mercia Police is continuing its 'Operation Spree' that focuses on tackling the anti-social use of off-road bikes.
A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of the black pit bike being ridden in Burford as well as a green quad bike being sighted in Birchmore.
"If you have any information in relation to the use or storage of off road bikes please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk."