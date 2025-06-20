Police appeal after off-road bike photographed being ridden around Telford neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers are appealing for information about the use or storage of off-road bikes after one was captured being ridden along Burford in Brookside.

PCSO Demmi Ramsden added that a green quad bike was sighted on Birchmore in the neighbourhood.

An off-road bike has been seen riding in Brookside. Picture: West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police is continuing its 'Operation Spree' that focuses on tackling the anti-social use of off-road bikes.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of the black pit bike being ridden in Burford as well as a green quad bike being sighted in Birchmore.

"If you have any information in relation to the use or storage of off road bikes please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk."