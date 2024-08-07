Council makes decision over Wrekin one-way system

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ercall Lane, which leads to The Wrekin, was made one-way by Telford & Wrekin Council during the Covid lockdown back in 2020.

At the time the council was concerned about the number of people visiting the site after the first lockdown was lifted, with the road frequently lined with parked cars on both sides as people looked to get back to nature.

A cycle lane was also introduced, along with double yellow lines along the route.

Cars on the approach to the Wrekin on Sunday

The system, which has now been in place since 2020, has met with frustration from some local residents, who have been campaigning for the council to reverse the changes for the past three years.

But now the council has said it intends to make the system permanent – with residents having until later this month to make their feelings known.