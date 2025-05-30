Firefighters cut person free after car crashes into hedge near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash occurred on the B4373 in Astley Abbots at around 8.40pm on Thursday (May 29).

Two fire engines were sent from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock stations, a spokesperson said.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to free the occupant.

The crash involved just one vehicle and the police were at the scene.

West Mercia Police said the car had "come to stop" in a hedge but no arrests were made.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a single vehicle on the B4373 in Astley Abbot, Bridgnorth around 8.35pm last night (Thursday, May 29). One car had come to stop in a hedge."