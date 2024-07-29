Police tackle African and afro-Caribbean community in charity football match

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from the force tackled the African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) at the game on Saturday.

The match kicked off at NC United FC in Wellington, where officers from the force giving up their rest days to participate.

The event, which was organised by Alex Richardson, a volunteer from TAARC, forms part of the Police Action Plan and aims to build better relationships with Telford’s African & Caribbean communities.

Team West Mercia were victorious this round, beating TAARC 3-2, with Telford Commander, Superintendent Edward Hancox presenting the champion cup to the winning team and handing out medals to the players.

Sergeant Peter Rigby, from Wellington Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We were delighted to team up with TAARC to bring this exciting friendly football to Telford, and despite the result for TAARC, it was a brilliant event all round.

“The day was also a chance to build better relationships within our local communities in a fun, supportive setting, and we hope to have more events like this going forward.”