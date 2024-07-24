Rescued: The face of a cute kitten saved from kitchen predicament is revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters from Wellington were scrambled to an address in Horsehay, Telford at 6.59pm on Tuesday to reports on an animal in need of rescuing.

A spokesperson for Amber Watch Wellington posted the picture on crew Facebook page.

It had been a drill night for Amber Watch who were on their way to practice some water rescue techniques when they were diverted.

"We were on our way to Bridgnorth when we were mobilised to a property in Horsehay where a kitten had got stuck under an oven," said the spokesperson.

Once released from its predicament the crew continued on to Severn Park in Bridgnorth to practice some water rescue techniques along with colleagues from Bridgnorth.

Several water first responders entered the water whilst crews on the river bank attempted to rescue them using either throw lines, or hose inflation.