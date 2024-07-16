Children given Rotary award for their green endeavours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pupils from St. Georges CofE Primary School won the Rotary National Young Environmentalist competition sponsored by the Rotary Club of Telford Centre.

The award was was given to the group on Friday by Rotary Telford Centre President, David Brown along with Environmental and Youth Officers of Rotary District 1210.

The school’s entry “We are young environmentalists” showed their determination to help reduce plastic waste.

The youngsters said: "We worked together to collect plastic bottles to make homes out of them to save bugs and to feed the birds.

“We collected plastic bottles from our fellow neighbours as we realised some of them do not recycle. We have been encouraging other people to reuse their single use plastic and to follow our lead to create things to help the environment, therefore reducing plastic waste.