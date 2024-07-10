Cannabis smoker handed £1,100 fine after getting behind the wheel

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford Magistrates heard on Tuesday that David Jones, aged 32, of Second Avenue, Ketley had been convicted of smoking cannabis before in March 2020, and was stopped again by police officers in Telford on the A442 on December 15 last year.

He was found to have more than twice the legal limit of THC - the active ingredient of cannabis – in his system when he was tested on the roadside.

Admitting being on the drug while behind the wheel, Jones told the court he'd been smoking cannabis after losing his mother two days before the offence, but the mechanical engineer told magistrates that he was now being tested at his £50,000 a year job regularly and had since given up taking the Class-B substance.

Telford magistrates banned him from the road for 12 months and ordered him to pay £1,160 in fines, court costs and a victim surcharge.