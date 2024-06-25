In a hard-hitting Ofsted report, inspectors said Kids Planet Day Nursery Apley had staff who "do not recognise choking risks to babies when they bite pieces off sponges that they are given to play with," and "risk assessment is not used effectively to identify and minimise, or remove, risks to children's safety".

However, in its latest inspection, the nursery, which is in the grounds of Princess Royal Hospital, was told that many improvements are evident.

"Staff morale is high, and they feel supported and valued by management," said Ofsted's Trisha Turney and Jacqueline Coomer, who inspected the nursery.

"The manager recognises that there is still work to do to and the whole team is committed to further improvements."

They added that overall, the risk assessment is effective, while 'leaders have devised a clear and coherent curriculum for each age group in the nursery'.

"They know what they want staff to teach children and when," they said.

"However, not all staff have a good enough understanding about what children need to learn next and how to plan for this effectively.

"As a result, although children make some progress in their learning, they do not make the progress of which they are capable."

To meet the requirements of the early years stage by June 28, the nursery has been told it must: provide a consistently strong curriculum across all age groups, to engage children in sequenced and focused learning to help them to make good progress; implement appropriate strategies to promote positive behaviour; and build on the supervision and support for staff to raise the quality of teaching to a consistently good level.

Meanwhile, the nursery has been told that it should also continue to develop the focus on risk assessment to address any potential hazards even more swiftly.