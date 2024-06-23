Watch: Multiple vehicles engulfed in 'deliberate' blaze at Telford trading estate
Dramatic video shows a huge blaze engulfing several vehicles in Telford, believed to have been started deliberately.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police and firefighters were called to the Gower Street Trading Estate in St Georges at around 1.17am on Sunday.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the "deliberate fire" involved six vehicles.
Officers from West Mercia Police also attended.
A video taken at the scene, shared by St George's resident Ben Allen, shows a large fire in the yard of the trading estate.
Thick smoke plumes can be seen billowing into the air, while multiple pops and bangs can be heard.
Firefighters from Telford Central station attended the incident, which they said was under control by 2.34am.
West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.