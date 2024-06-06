Principal who oversaw merger of Telford colleges confirms he will leave this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford College’s principal and chief executive Graham Guest will be leaving the college to take on a new role supporting the education sector at a national level.

As he prepares to leave Telford College he said he will do so "filled with pride, and so many terrific memories".

“When I arrived in 2017, my job was to oversee the merger of Telford College of Arts and Technology and New College Telford to form the Telford College we have today,” he said.

“I was under no illusion about the scale of the challenge. Ofsted had highlighted both colleges as under-performing, and finances were in a mess.

“So I'm incredibly proud to be leaving behind an organisation which is now officially rated as 'Good' by Ofsted, with a growing list of achievements which pave the way for Outstanding recognition.

“That's not just down to me of course; it's thanks to the amazing, loyal and incredibly hard-working staff we have at Telford College, starting with my highly skilled and talented deputy chief executive Janet Stephens.”

Mr Guest will be taking on a new role with the Department for Education, working out of London.

He said: “Together, we are always stronger – and that's why I've devoted so much time at Telford College to strengthening partnerships with the local community.

“I've had terrific support from senior officers at Telford & Wrekin Council, Telford Business Board's directors, and the head teachers at our local schools – and it is reaping real rewards.

“We are now working closely with the University of Warwick on several innovative projects, and last month it was revealed that Keele University will be having a presence at Telford College, creating a world of new possibilities.

“The college will also be opening the doors of its new digital and maths skills hub at Station Quarter in September, marking the start of an exciting new era.”

He added: “Employers are crying out for top talent, and our job is to make sure that the people of Telford have the skills to meet their needs.

“It's the role of further education to show everyone, whatever their age or background, that they are welcome. We are a very broad and diverse population here at Telford College, which I believe is one of our biggest strengths.

“Which brings me to our students. A college is nothing without them, and we put the interests of students at the forefront of everything we do.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this job has been seeing them achieve and develop their skills, raising their aspirations for successful futures.”

Mr Guest said: “To everyone who has worked with or supported me during the past seven years, I simply say thank you. It's been hugely appreciated.

“I'm very much looking forward to welcoming the next generation of students for my final open event of the academic year on June 19. It would be great to see you there.”

Mr Guest will be succeeded as Telford College principal and chief executive by Lawrence Wood, who is currently principal of Coleg Llandrillo in North Wales.