Former Telford MP Lucy Allan makes decision on standing for Reform in nearby constituency

Lucy Allan, announced last year she would not be standing for Telford at the next general election, and earlier this week made headlines after she endorsed Reform candidate Alan Adams, saying the Tories had "no chance" of winning in Telford.

The news sparked rumours that Ms Allen may stand in the neighbouring Wrekin consituency for Reform UK, but she had now ruled that out as her new party has already selected candidate Richard Leppington.

But the former MP said she would be helping Telford candidate Mr Adams during his election campaign.