Tories have 'no chance' of winning Telford seat on July 4 says town's suspended MP Lucy Allan

Ms Allan, who has been the town's MP since 2015, has publicly backed Reform UK's Alan Adams, insisting he is the only candidate that stands a chance of beating Labour's Shaun Davies in the July 4 General Election.

Her decision on Monday to throw her support behind Mr Adams instead of Tory candidate Hannah Campbell has prompted the Conservative Party to suspend her.

She said: "I cease to be an MP on Wednesday this week. Parliament is no longer sitting, so I am free to express my own views.

"I genuinely want the best for Telford. The Conservative Party in Telford had no chance of winning but Alan Adams (has a) realistic chance.