Man charged with possession of an offensive weapon after Wellington incident

Lee Moseley, 50, appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates on Tuesday.

Moseley, of no fixed abode, had been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following an incident in Parklands, Wellington, on May 20.

The 50-year-old was bailed with conditions to appear before Telford Magistrates next month, on June 25.