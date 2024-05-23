Man charged with possession of an offensive weapon after Wellington incident
A man has appeared in court after being charged with the possession of an offensive weapon.
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lee Moseley, 50, appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates on Tuesday.
Moseley, of no fixed abode, had been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following an incident in Parklands, Wellington, on May 20.
The 50-year-old was bailed with conditions to appear before Telford Magistrates next month, on June 25.