Council elects its new mayor

The meeting, held at the Council Chamber in Southwater One, saw Councillor Ian Preece elected Mayor of the Borough for 2024/2025.

Councillor Eileen Callear has been elected Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile Arnold England was appointed as Speaker, and Councillor Hilda Rhodes Deputy Speaker.

Councillor Preece is the Labour ward member for Horsehay and Lightmoor. He has been a borough councillor since 2021 and has previously been chair of the council’s Appeals Committee, as well as sitting on other committees including Business and Finance Scrutiny, Licensing, Planning and Standards. Councillor Preece was also the Mayor of Great Dawley for 2023-2024.

At the meeting, outgoing Mayor, Councillor Arnold England thanked the full council and residents of the borough for their support over the last twelve months, and presented a cheque for £5887.85, raised through his Mayor’s Charity Appeal, to Telford & Wrekin CVS.

The same meeting saw the council’s new Cabinet formally confirmed, having been announced earlier in May following the local elections.