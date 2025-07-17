Shropshire FA team announces walkathon for British Heart Foundation

The event will take place on Saturday, 2 August, and aims to raise both funds and awareness for a cause that affects thousands of families across the county.

The walk carries deep significance, with every element designed to represent the human cost of heart disease.

Zoe Griffiths, Dylan Shinton and Caitlin Slater gear up for the challenge. Photo: Shropshire FA

A staggering 120 people lose their lives to heart-related conditions each month in Shropshire alone, while over two million people across the UK are currently living with heart-related illnesses.

Sam's Symbolic Challenge

Leading the fundraising effort, Sam Griffiths, Designated Safeguarding Officer, will undertake a particularly poignant challenge, walking for 120 minutes around each of two local football pitches – Shifnal Town FC, where she will be joined by Shropshire FA Chair, Dave Simpson, and Telford Town FC.

The 120-minute duration at each venue represents the 120 people who lose their lives to heart disease in Shropshire every month, while the two pitches symbolise over two million people across the UK currently living with heart-related conditions.

"This is about more than just raising money," said Sam.

"Every step I take represents someone in our community who has been affected by heart disease. It's a powerful reminder of why this cause is so important."

Community-Wide Effort

To maximise impact and showcase football clubs across Shropshire, the team including Shropshire FA CEO Andy Weston, team members Kemi Smallman, Caitlin Slater, Tom Wellings and Dylan Shinton, alongside head of football services Zoe Griffiths and board directors Ian Preece and Zona Hannington, have organised four distinct walking groups, each starting and finishing at different local football clubs.

Group 1 – Sam's Pitch Challenge

120 minutes around Shifnal Town FC pitch

Travel to Telford Town FC for another 120 minutes

Representing the 120 monthly heart disease fatalities in Shropshire

Group 2 – Dylan, Kemi, and Zona

Starting from Church Stretton Football Club

Walking to Cardingmill Valley and back

Group 3 – Tom, Caitlin, and Ian

Starting from AFC Telford United Football Club

Walking to The Wrekin and back

Group 4 – Andy, Zoe, and Ellie

Starting from Brown Clee Football Club

Walking to Brown Clee Hill and back

Local Football Clubs Show Support

The initiative has already received enthusiastic backing from local football clubs. Shifnal Town FC and Telford Town FC have both kindly offered use of their facilities for Sam's challenge.

About the British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation is the UK's leading heart charity, funding life-saving research and supporting millions of people living with heart disease. Every pound raised helps fund crucial research, support services, and education programmes that save lives and improve outcomes for heart patients.

Support The Team

For more information about the sponsored walk, or to donate, please click on the link: gofundme.com/f/shropshire-fa-fundraising-for-british-heart-foundation