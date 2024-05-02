Insulation experts supporting crisis support charity

The team at Seymour Manufacturing International, on Stafford Park, are donating products from their ‘thermal protection perfection’ range to Telford Crisis Support to help those in need in the local community.

Managing director Jill Seymour said the SMI team had seen the work the charity was involved in and had decided they wanted to help.

“Telford Crisis Support plays a crucial role in helping those in need, and we wanted to help their volunteers who collect food donations from right across the area to make sure the food stayed as fresh as possible for as long as possible.

“So we have donated 12 cool bags, eight thermal crate liners, and two roll cage covers all made from our unique Tempro material – our lightweight, thermal insulation material which has been scientifically proven to cut energy loss by up to 60 per cent.

“This will mean the food donations are protected for longer so that volunteers can maximise collections and pick up more food to help more people.

“We have clients all over the world thanks to our remarkable products, but it’s always extra special when we are able to help people on our doorstep.”

Telford Crisis Support is a volunteer-led award-winning independent multi bank supporting the community in Telford and Wrekin and the surrounding Shropshire border region.

It consists of a foodbank, baby and toddler bank, link worker services, school uniform bank, hygiene bank, pet food bank, and clothing and homeware support.

Operations manager Simon Lellow said: “We are extremely grateful that Seymour Manufacturing International have made such a generous donation to our charity.

“Their products will be invaluable in protecting our food donations as they are collected and redistributed across the area, and their support means we will be able to keep the food fresher for longer which is great news.

“We rely on donations from individuals, organisations and businesses, and then we sort, create and distribute the food to support individuals and their families to overcome their crisis.

“Thanks to the kind help of businesses like SMI, we are able to reach more families and help more people through some of the worst times of their lives.”

Telford Crisis Support has also recently received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service – the MBE for charities – which was presented by HRH The Princess Royal.