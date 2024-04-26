'The lasting legacy you leave will be remembered' Tributes to retiring chief guardian of Telford Town Park

Chris Pettman has retired from his role at Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) after 18 years at the helm – but he will continue to be a volunteer with the group.

The 82-year-old, who has been a member of the friends for 20 years, has stepped down to spend more time with his family including his wife Brenda, 79, four children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren – soon to welcome a fifth.

Chris has been cultivating the group that tends to the Chelsea and Maxell Cherry Gardens in the award-winning park with the help of Telford & Wrekin Council’s park rangers.

Under Chris’ leadership the group have won three awards from Fields in Trust, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and had a hand in securing Telford being voted the UK’s Best Park in 2015 and Best Park in the West Midlands on a number of occasions.

Chris said: “It has been an honour to lead the group for so many years.

“We have a small but dedicated group of volunteers who actively work on the grounds each week and they have been a pleasure to work with.