Four fire engines sent to Telford Travelodge - but it was false alarm caused by shower steam

The incident happened at the chain's hotel in Southwater Way, Telford town centre.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.37pm on Thursday, April 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'property fire' in Telford.

"This incident was found to be a false alarm due to steam from shower activating fire alarm. Thorough inspection of floors and neighbouring rooms carried out by fire service personnel."

Fire engines including the incident command unit were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury and Telford Central fire stations. An operations officer was also in attendance.