'Tax your vehicle to avoid ending up like this Telford motorist' say police
Police have issued a "gentle reminder" to car owners as they loaded up an untaxed car to take it away.
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers in Telford town centre posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, of a car being ramped up on to the back of a recovery truck.
They said: "Gentle reminder: Tax is mandatory, not optional.
"Make sure you tax your vehicle, to avoid ending up like this motorist, who didn’t tax theirs."