Fundraiser launched to buy plaques for two more wartime veterans

Organisers of Telford’s Veteran Trail, which is located in Telford Town Park, are planning to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in June.

The group received three nominations for a new plaque on the trail, which was officially opened by Queen Camilla in March last year.

The winner of the first plaque was Private John Taylor and his plaque is set to be installed on June 2. Now two more lives of "brave veterans" are set to be remembered.

Erica Hanson-Mckenzie, who chairs the veteran trail, said: "As part of the celebrations for the 80th Anniversary celebrations of the D-Day Landings, we asked people to nominate a WW2 veteran.

"We received three nominations and the committee chose Pte John Taylor to receive the plaque.

"All the nominations were worthy winners and deserve a plaque at TVT.

"To enable us to achieve this we need your help to raise £500, this will allow us to purchase two plaques for Lance Sargent Harry Bennett and Able Seaman Kenneth Lutman, both brave, courageous second world war veterans, who fought for their country."

Telford’s Veteran Trail is a dedicated trail of honorary plaques laid through Telford Town Park, which recognises the service and dedication of UK veterans and serving forces personnel – providing a lasting tribute to their time in HM Forces.

For more information visit the Go Fund Me page.