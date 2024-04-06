Appeal after 14-year-old girl goes missing

Named as "Danika" officers say she has been missing from Malinslee in Telford since 6pm on Wednesday.

Danika is is described as white, 5ft 6ins, with long brown hair of medium build.

When she was last seen she was wearing grey bottoms with a red hoodie branded hoodrich and beige and black Nike trainers.

Police say it is believed she may have used public transport to travel to the Hackney area of London.

Anyone who knows where Danika is, or knows of her whereabouts, should call 01952 214753 quoting incident 352i of April 3.