Three-car crash in Telford town centre
Fire crews helped deliver first aid after a three-car crash in Telford.
Published
Last updated
The incident took place at Stafford Park One in Telford Town Centre shortly before 10.15pm yesterday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene after reports of a road traffic accident and sent three crews to help.
An update from the fire service said that no people were trapped in any of the three vehicles that were involved but that they did administer first aid and worked to make sure the vehicles were safe.