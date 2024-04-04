Plans for housing development aim to maximise views of the Wrekin

Proposals have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for four homes to be built on land at Hillside Farm off Woodside Road in Ketley.

To create space for the properties an existing garage, shed, store and storage barn would be demolished.

Creative Planning, on behalf of applicant Tom Maxfield at Telford Real Estate Ltd, submitted a planning, design and access statement explaining their proposals.

A further application to replace the existing property ‘Hillside’ will be subject to a separate planning application.

Two of the new properties planned would have three-bedroom and the other two are proposed to have four bedrooms.

Creative Planning says that the site has a ‘sloping topography’ and that they have considered potential overlooking and impact on the residential amenity of the existing and neighbouring dwellings.

“The overall external appearance of the buildings is that of a traditional country style using materials widely used locally and sympathetic to the character of the area,” said the design statement.

“Due to the site’s topography a series of plateaus have been incorporated into the overall site design.

“The new properties have been orientated to maximise the views of the Wrekin to the west whilst also not overlooking the existing property on the site or the adjacent neighbouring properties.”

Access to the properties is proposed to be off the existing point off Woodside Road.

The access track is planned to lead to a central turning and parking area. Two of the properties will have their own parking area and the other two off the central area.

An existing garage on the site is proposed to be demolished and rebuilt with an extension to create a games room and store.

“The proposal has been designed to be commensurate to the site area and will not cause any overlooking or loss of amenity,” added the planning statement.

“The proposal will not impact the site’s ecology or arboriculture and will utilise the existing access off Woodside Road.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s website planning portal, application number TWC/2024/0232. Any comments need to be made during the consultation phase which ends on April 20.