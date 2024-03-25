Police issue image of man wanted over assaults in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said they would like to speak to 28-year-old Lee Furrugia as we believe he may be able to help with their enquiries into the assaults that took place in Telford on Tuesday, February 13 and Tuesday, March 12.

He is described as white, 5ft 7 and of medium build and is believed he has links to the Harlow area of Essex and London.

The public are asked not to approach Lee Furrugia and if he is seen but to contact 999 immediately quoting 383i of 13 February.