Men charged with burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Freddie Conway, aged 24, of Barratts Hill, Broseley; Thomas Nutt, aged 26, of Bridgnorth Road, Broseley; Ryan Taylor, aged 31, of Furnace Road, Telford; Wayne Price, aged 31, of Lower House, Cross Houses; Christopher Downes, aged 34, of Harper Avenue, Wolverhampton; and Andrew Baker, aged 35, of Wilkinson Avenue, Broseley have been charged in relation to burglaries that occurred between July 2023 and March 2024.

All six were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A seventh man, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, was released on police bail pending further enquiries.