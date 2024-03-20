Telford man under 'a substantial delusion' when he killed 58-year-old grandmother

Robert Orrey, aged 31, of Burnell Road I Admaston admitted the manslaughter of Claire Orrey, of the same address, when he appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday, but denied murder.

He also admitted the attempted murder of Stephen Orrey.

Both were family members and were attacked by Orrey on July 30, the court was told.

Rachel Brand KC said it was a “sad case” and said that the crown had accepted the lesser charge of manslaughter instead of murder following three psychiatric reports, which had driven the CPS “at a high level” to accept the plea.

The court was told that Orrey had been “severely mentally unwell” during the attack in July last year, and that his family had been “supporting him” during repeated bouts of mental health issues.

But she said on the day in question Orrey was suffering from a “substantial delusion”, and that he “needed to kill his family to spare them from a torture worse than death”.

She described it as a “tragic case”.

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC adjourned sentencing until April 26 and remanded Orrey in custody until that date.