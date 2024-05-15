Man 'worse for wear for drink' who tried to go to sleep on pub bench is handed court bill
A Polish man who removed his clothes and went to sleep on a pub bench has been fined for being drunk and disorderly.
Kristian Matz, 37, of East Avenue, Donnington had been worse for wear for drink on March 25 while out in Telford, magistrates heard on Tuesday.
The court heard that at around 9.50pm, a member of the public called police after Matz was causing a nuisance outside his property.
Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said that police then got a call from the Tap and Barrel pub in Trench Road.