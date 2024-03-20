Former Conservative Mayor selected as Lib Dem prospective parliamentary candidate in The Wrekin

Anthony Lowe, who was the market town’s Mayor in 2019, is standing for election primarily because he believes The Wrekin needs "stronger local representation in parliament".

He now volunteers for the Wellington Cycle Delivery Scheme, which offers free delivery service from local businesses to residents, and is a trustee of Shropshire Cycle Hub.

Mr Lowe said: “When I talk to people across our area, I hear that they never see their MP, and the problems our local area faces are simply not being tackled by the Government.

“Conditions have declined locally for both farming and industry under this Government, and the tide has to turn.