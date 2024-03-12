Telford dog owner grabs glory at Crufts with Bullmastiff Ron

Kennedy Aston, 28, is used to the showing spotlight, with multiple Best of Breed wins over the past 10 years but picked up her first Crufts prize with a Bullmastiff this time around.

Ron wowed the judges at the NEC Birmingham to hold off stiff competition and qualify for the Best in Group showpiece on the famous green carpet.

Kennedy said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic, we’ve had Best of Breed in Japanese Spitz six times over the space of a decade.

“The Bullmastiffs are just a fantastic breed, they’re the perfect companion and everything you would want in a dog.

“We’ve had a super day, Ron is the perfect showman, it doesn’t matter what situation you’re in, he’ll always give you his best. There is no better show than Crufts, it is the elite of them all.”

Kennedy and Ron were unable to go all the way and book their place in Sunday night’s Best in Show finale but still enjoyed a day to remember at the world’s biggest dog show.

Solihull local hero and dog-showing star Melanie Raymond grabbed glory – and admitted the nerves ‘melted away’ when she stepped onto the green carpet with Australian Shepherd Viking.

The 46-year-old, who lives fewer than five miles away from the NEC in Birmingham, trumped more than 18,000 showing dogs who competed across four spectacular days in the Midlands.

Three-year-old Viking was awarded the dog show’s top honour by judge Ann Ingram after prevailing over every canine in the Pastoral Group on Saturday.

Pressure was mounting on one of the pre-event favourites, co-owned by Melanie, John Shaw and Kerry Kirtley, but the winning handler insisted he kept his cool to come out on top.

She said: “It’s amazing, pinch me, it’s one of those things as a handler, breeder, owner, that we all want to win and so many people don’t get to win it – it’s fabulous.

“This has been the toughest Crufts ever, everyone was backing him and rooting for him so it was tough.

“I’ve got bags under my eyes, I’ve had very many sleepless nights.

“Once you get in the ring, it goes, it’s the build-up that’s the scary bit but once you’re in there, everything melts away and I love showing.

“When you go through certain emotions, it builds a bond because you feel you have that energy between you and it’s a bond that you can’t describe.

“I live in Solihull, it’s quicker for me to walk than drive here, it’s brilliant and my friends all come and stay – what a great experience.”

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners. Crufts was held from 7-10 March 2024 at the NEC Birmingham.

Viewers can catch up with highlights on Channel 4, and for further information visit: crufts.org.uk