Council's housing firm looking at next steps with 850 homes planned

The company was created by Telford & Wrekin Council in 2015 to ‘provide further high-quality homes for local people to rent from a responsible and responsive landlord.’

Kate Callis, programme manager for housing investment, said the Nuplace objectives are in line with when the scheme was established.

“That is to support the council’s ambitious growth agenda,” said Mrs Callis. “Leading the way in terms of the property rental market focusing on the regeneration of brownfield land and stalled sites, refurbishing existing homes and bring them back into use.

“It has been very successful and we continue to grow the programme. We have established ourselves as a leading brand – with the council as its parent company – bringing security and the landlord of choice in the borough.”

Mrs Callis said that the Nuplace housing portfolio currently comprises of 485 homes across 10 sites with circa 1,350 people living in them, with a further 359 planned or in delivery.

Of those 485 already delivered 65 are classed as ‘affordable homes’, 19 are classed as accessible and 46 are low carbon. There are also 19 Telford & Wrekin Homes – previous homes refurbished for private or affordable rent.

There are currently 39 affordable units provided by others on the same sites as Nuplace properties.

“We react to need, so if there is an area that has an increased need for one-bedroom homes then we try and address that,” said Mrs Callis.

“The number of accessible units in Nuplace is strong. We have accessible homes or bungalows for people aged over 55 or with disabilities which is really important.

“We would like to deliver more of those across our schemes. Affordable houses are also a big part of our offer.”

Work on Wild Walk in Donnington commenced in November and when complete there will be 66 Nuplace homes which will all be low carbon with 18 accessible. The site will also have 186 affordable homes provided by another provider.

Building work has also commenced on 13 two-bedroom Nuplace homes at The Gower in St Georges in October and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Work at The College in Wellington also began in October to provide 20 low carbon homes with the scheme due for completion in October 2025. The site will also house 102 affordable homes by another provider.

The former Abacus Nursery site in Ketley Bank will have 28 Nuplace homes with seven of those classed as affordable and five accessible.

Work on Station Quarter is targeted to start in July to provide 117 low carbon Nuplace homes of one, two and three bedrooms. Of these 29 will be accessible and there will be 72 further affordable homes from another provider.

The Oakengates Theatre Quarter will contain 10 low carbon one and two bedroom homes. A planning application for nine homes at 1 Walker Street in Wellington has been submitted.

Telford & Wrekin Homes is also looking to acquire 96 homes from two to five bedrooms – of which 48 will provide affordable rent.

Of the 844 planned homes by Nuplace 124 will be affordable, 71 will be accessible, 289 low carbon and 18 of Future Homes standard.

A further 399 affordable homes from another provider will be on the same sites.

To March 31, 2023, there had been £66.8m invested in the scheme with the Nuplace asset portfolio having a capital value of £86.7m, representing a 28 per cent increase.

The Nuplace scheme has delivered a cumulative net incremental income of £9.7m to the council since 2015/16 along with an additional £4m through council tax and New Homes Bonus since 2016/17. Expenditure on maintenance was 10.33 per cent of turnover during the last financial year.

Mrs Callis said that the scheme generates a monthly gross income of approximately £340,000.

She added that ‘bad debt’ is managed with payment plans in place with circa £38,000 being pursued by legal proceedings.

Mrs Callis said that senior council officers have to demonstrate each scheme on its own merits based on the value of rent and return. A board has to agree and approve the schemes.